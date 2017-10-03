C3 Pure Fibre
3 men appear in court after South Sound drug bust

October 2, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Three Jamaican men appeared in court Monday (2 October) after police say they recovered a substantial amount of ganja in  South Sound. 

The men — aged 36, 42 and 45-years old — have been charged with importation of ganja, possession of ganja with intent to supply and illegal landing.

Police say around midnight Friday morning, the Joint Marine Unit and Air Operations responded to a sighting of a suspicions vessel reported to have reach shore in South Sound.

Police say packages were being unloaded when officers arrived.

The men fled but were arrested shortly thereafter.

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

