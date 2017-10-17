50 is nifty for homegrown international law firm

Maples and Calder marks a major milestone as an international law firm, celebrating its 50th year in business.

From its humble beginnings in George Town, the firm has grown to a top international law firm and a major private sector employer, with more than 600 local employees.

“They actually set up shop in a room in the late Dr. Roy McTaggart’s house down on South Church Street, very near the current location of our offices today, and began to set in motion the

establishment of what is today, one of the largest private sector organisations on-island,” said Global Managing Partner Alasdair Robertson.

With offices in Cayman, theBVI, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, London, and Singapore, the firm employs some 1500 people across the globe.

