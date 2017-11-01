50,000 hatchlings start life in record-breaking turtle season

The Department of Environment’s turtle monitoring programme is celebrating the end of its 20th nesting season with a new record. This year’s three-island total came in just shy of 700 nests, but the DOE said threats remain to these fragile populations.

“We started off with a lot of nests in the trend has continued through the season,” said DOE Research Officer Janice Blumenthal.

Since the first nest was recorded on April fool’s day, much earlier than the traditional start of the season, the DOE’s turtle monitoring team has been literally up to its elbows in turtle nests for 2017.

With 45 nests on Cayman Brac, 226 nests on Little Cayman, and 411 nests on Grand Cayman, the record-breaking total of 682 is a far cry from the project’s early days.

“Altogether for the three islands combined, and for all species, in early years of monitoring we were finding about 50 nests a year,” said Ms. Blumenthal.

She told Cayman 27 it wasn’t all roses in the record-breaking year. Although the season produced an estimated 50,000 hatchlings, artificial lighting prevented a significant percentage of them from ever starting their lives at sea.

“We’ve seen 30 documented instances of mis-orientation, where hatchlings have gone the wrong way due to lights and have gone into roads and have died due to dehydration and exhaustion,” said Ms. Blumenthal.

Ms. Blumenthal said while 2017 record breaking nesting numbers are encouraging, the big picture is better seen in the long-term data.

“Turtles don’t nest every year, they typically nest every two or three years so it’s very important to monitor turtle nesting over a long period, and to look at overall trends because it is very typical to see a cycle of an up year and then a down year, and that is seen all around the world,” said Ms. Blumenthal.

She said today’s hatchlings face an even tougher battle for survival than the generation before.

“There are now more threats on our beaches, more artificial lighting, so we are unsure of how many of the turtles that are hatching this year will survive to reach maturity,” she said.

The DOE said while there’s evidence of 30 nests falling victim to mis-orientation, more than half this year’s nests were impacted by artificial lighting.

