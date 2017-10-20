Police attacks on the rise

Several times throughout 2017 police officers have found themselves on the receiving end of violent attacks.

The most recent being over the weekend where an officer was hospitalised with significant head and bodily injuries.

Police officials say they have noted an increase in violence towards officers and it is a concern.

RCIPS Media Relations Officer Jacqueline Carpenter said violent attacks on police officers is an unacceptable trend.

“We can see from the response we have had from the Director of Public Prosecutions and the court already this year. That’s the strong message that is being out there,” she said.

By our count, there have been eight incidents this year of police officers assaulted. Ms Carpenter said they’ve seen a rise in violence towards officers.

“These sorts of incidents undermines everybody’s public safety.”

She says while officers have expresses concerns about the attacks. They are determined to continue to uphold the law and want the public’s cooperation to do so.

“It is important for us to focus on collaboration with the community and strengthening of that relationship and not to allow these sorts of incidents to undermine that,” she said.

Ms. Carpenter said the public has no reason to fear that officers will be more aggressive in their interactions with them in light of these attacks.

“The officers are there just to do their jobs and it is very important to follow instructions and to just behave in a lawful way,” she said.

Ms. Carpenter said even though officers may face some resistance on the streets it will not change the fact that they will continue to adhere to their watch words, “We care, We listen, We act.”

Ms. Carpenter also said there are no moves to arm regular police officers.

Just this week four people appeared in court on varying charges of assault and resisting arrest.

