80 lbs of ganja washes ashore in Little Cayman

Five parcels of ganja weighing more than 80 lbs have washed ashore in Little Cayman.

According to the RCIPS members of the public reported to the police that packages were washing up on the shores of Little Cayman. The packages started washing up between Friday (20 October) and Sunday (22 October.)

Following those reports police conducted extensive searches of the shoreline. No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information on locating the source of these parcels to call Cayman Brac police at 948-0331 or the police tip line at 949-7777.

