HMP Northward inmates celebrate literacy

Inmates at Northward Prison Friday (27 October) joined with several government agencies for their annual Literacy Fest celebrations.

The event gives inmates a chance to reflect on the importance of literacy, which those in the prison consider a primary indicator for offending behaviours and a critical focus of rehabilitation efforts.

They say literacy takes all kinds of forms, including song, poetry, art, comedy and more.

Those in attendance say it’s vital for them to grow as individuals.

“This enables me to actually leave crime behind,” inmate Sheldon Brown said. “But at the same time I want to open other inmates’ eyes to their own potential — realising their own dreams and their own potential.

“It’s about all of us in society because, you know, we have to work harmoniously to make a rich social fabric and a sustainable economy for all of us. So that’s the importance of all of this.”

