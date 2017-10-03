After 3 years on required leave: Evans opts for early retirement

Chief Immigration Officer Linda Evans has taken an early exit from Immigration after spending the last three years on required leave with full pay.

A Government statement issued late Friday (29 September) said Ms. Evans, who took up the post of a CIO in 2009, chose to retire effective Saturday 30 September.

In December 2014 Ms. Evans was sent on leave after allegations of misconduct were leveled against her. Those allegations were never made public.

The Government statement said, “There have been no findings of misconduct against Ms. Evans and she is retiring with a good record.”

