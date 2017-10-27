All in the family: Former boxer Barnes watches kids excel in ring

Ernest Barnes may be 15 years removed from his last official boxing match in Barcelona, but he’s closer to the sport now more than ever. Over the last year, Barnes’ daughter Brandy and son Sabien have been training with the Cayman Islands Boxing Association. Barnes says he was supportive from day one when his daughter approached him one year ago to join himself and her brother at the Dalmain Ebanks Boxing Gym for a training session.

“I said let’s go to the gym. I’ll start to work out with you, let’s hit the pads, and we’ll go from there. Sure enough she came around, she saw me and my son, she came and worked out with me, and she hasn’t stopped since.”

Barnes says his daughter, who is a quiet, reserved 20-year old, caught him by surprise.

“At first I was like wow, but looking at her in the gym, she had potential. This was a good opportunity for her. I was very surprised when she laced up the gloves. I didn’t know she had that in her.”

Although relatively new to the sport, Barnes’ daughter was recently thrust into the spotlight. With only one year of training and two exhibition fights for loss under her belt, the Cayman Islands Boxing Association sent her along with three accomplished amateur boxers to England for an intense eight-week training camp. Ernest says win or lose, she’s carving a path for female athletes.

“I’m extremely proud of her to take this step, and it will encourage other females to try this sport. I look to see great things for her, she’s setting the standard for future female boxers.”

Barnes says his son Sabien, who is also an active member of the boxing association, has the same potential.

“He’s getting a lot of encouragement from the coaches, he has some ability and if he puts the dedication in there, he will see results.”

Barnes represented Cayman internationally for ten years from 1993 to 2003. He competed at the CAC Games in 1993, where he earned a bronze medal. He would win both a CAC gold and bronze medal in future competitions. Barnes also competed at the 94′ Commonwealth Games, as well as competing in two Olympic trials.

“I was in the ring with some famous boxers.”

Now Barnes hopes his knowledge rubs off on one, if not both of his kids, as they begin their own amateur boxing careers.

