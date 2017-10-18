Andrei and James Challenger plead not guilty to charges over burnt pregnant dog Dora

Also in court today (17 October) the father and son duo facing animal cruelty allegations have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

James and Andrei Challenger made their second appearance in court and entered their pleas.

Both men are facing charges of causing unnecessary suffering and failing to exercise proper care and supervision in relation to a May 13th incident in North Side where a pregnant dog was set on fire.

Andrei Challenger also has an additional charge of cruelty to an animal.

The injured dog is recovering but she lost her litter following the incident.

The men return to court on 9 November to set a trial date.

