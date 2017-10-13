Anti-Corruption Commission, police arrest woman for corruption offences

The Anti-Corruption Commission along with the RCIPS arrested a 31-year-old woman Thursday (12 October) on suspicion of several corruption-related offence.

The woman was detained at the Fairbanks Prisoner Detention Centre.

According to a statement from the ACC, the woman was arrested on suspicion of bribery of public officials, fraud on the Government and breach of trust.

The ACC declined to comment whether the woman is a public or civil servant.

Last week, Collector of Customs Charles Clifford confirmed a female senior customs officer was placed on required leave as a result of allegations of corruption.

We reached out to Mr. Clifford to confirm whether the woman arrested is that Customs officer. Our calls were not returned.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

