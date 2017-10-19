C3 Pure Fibre
Crime News

Armed bandits rob The Wharf

October 18, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Police say a popular West Bay Road restaurant this morning was robbed by armed bandits.

They say four men — three of whom had guns — confronted a security guard at the property of The Wharf restaurant.

They say two of the men entered the restaurant and made off with cash before fleeing toward the beach.

The suspects are described as being fully masked and wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222, the RCIPS anonymous tip line 949-7777, or the Miami-based Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line, 800-TIPS (8477). 

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

