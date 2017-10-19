C3 Pure Fibre
Armed robbery targets man outside his Prospect home

October 18, 2017
Kevin Morales
Police say an armed man Tuesday (17 October) robbed a man returning to his Prospect home.

It happened just after 8 p.m., according to police press release. A man with what appeared to be a gun approached the alleged victim near his home near Mangrove Avenue.

The robber made off with cash and fled on foot toward Grape Avenue.

The victim received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital and released.

The suspect is described as tall with a slim build, wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt, dark colored pants and had a red mask covering his face.

Police urge anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222, the RCIPS anonymous tips hotline at 949-7777 or the Miami-based Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 800-TIPS (8477).

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

