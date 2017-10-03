Attorney for Peanuts owner states application was legal, the procedures of the board were not

The attorney representing Peanuts gas station in the ongoing liquor licence dispute breaks his silence.

Saying businessman Robert Hamaty got it wrong when Mr. Hamaty said no licence should have been granted to the Red Bay gas station and everything was done within the law for the application.

The web that is the Peanuts licensing debacle is still unraveling with three different versions of minutes circulating and findings of inappropriate unauthorized decisions being made against the liquor licensing board but attorney Cline Glidden says otherwise.

“The board confirmed or approved the licence, obviously they were acting within the provisions of the law. What happened to make them decide they wanted to change that position is a question that has not been answered.” said Mr. Glidden

It is still unknown why the board decided to refuse the Peanuts license after approving it. Mr. Glidden who represents Peanuts owner Gary Ruddy in the dispute says the board had no reason to refuse it and unlawfully created the one licence per premise policy in an attempt to justify their action.

“They ran into a problem because there was no provision in the law by which for them to refuse the licence and so because they wanted justification to refuse the licence, then according the findings of the report they decided to create a policy.” says Mr. Glidden

Auditors also found that policy to be outside the boards authority. Which is what has led the licence being granted to Peanuts. Mr. Glidden says the issuing of the licence is legal according to law.

Mr. Glidden said, “The law that we have in place now is the law that the state of legislatives at that point in time felt was most appropriate to regulate the sale of liquor in the Cayman Islands.”

As for why the board went to the lengths they did to change the licences approval Mr. Glidden says, ” I really cant explain who would think that would be appropriate and why it would be done.”

