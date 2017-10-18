C3 Pure Fibre
Battered by Nate, West Bay dock will soon see repair

October 17, 2017
Joe Avary
The West Bay Public Dock, battered by winds and seas during tropical storm Nate on the weekend of 6-7 October will soon see repair.

Public Works Department crews were at the dock this morning. Workers told Cayman 27 the department received a range of estimates for varying from $16,000 to $29,000 to bring the dock back to working order.

Cayman 27 understands the Public Works Department has opted to do the repair in-house. The work is scheduled to begin Wednesday morning (18 October)

No word on when the project will be complete.

 

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

