Beach access denied: fence blocks path on Old Prospect Rd

Would-be beach-goers along old Prospect Road are greeted by a chain-link fence blocking a path marked as a public beach access.

Cayman 27 understands the beach access has been blocked for about three weeks. The fence displays a sign from the the Security Centre Ltd., saying the premises is under video surveillance.

Cayman 27 contacted the company. In a statement it said it had been hired by a private customer who cited safety concerns.

“The customer expressed to us that he felt that ‘the beach access was being used for illegal activities that included destruction of private property and drug use and the gate access was installed to protect property and to ensure that legal use was made of the access in the future.'” read the statement in part.

Premier Alden McLaughlin, the elected member for Red Bay where the beach access is located, addressed the hot-button issue last week in his budget speech.

“We will be further strengthening the public’s rights to beach access through policies, procedures, and regulations that guide the operations of the public lands commission, that was established in June of this year,’ said Mr. McLaughlin.

Beach access is also seen as under threat in the Seven Mile Beach corridor, where Cayman 27 learned of an issue Tuesday (31 October) in which a security guard at the Kimpton Seafire was allegedly chasing people away from the beach in front of the resort.

“[We] work very hard to ensure a balance between our guests’ enjoyment of the resort and the rights of the public with regards to Seven Mile Beach. Our security team is instructed to respect the rights of the public to access and use the beach in front of the property,” said Kimpton Seafire General Manger Steven Andre in a statement issued late Tuesday.

