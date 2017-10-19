Beams arrive for Dart’s West Bay Road underpass

Beams that will one day comprise the overhead portions of Dart’s West Bay Road underpass have arrived on-island.

Cayman 27 cameras spotted the massive concrete beams in port. A Dart spokesperson confirmed the beams are for the approved section of the West Bay Road underpass project. Dart told Cayman 27 it anticipates to start work to install the overhead beams by the end of the year, with an eye on completing the project by the end of the first quarter 2018.

