Boxing: Barnes pushed hard in first training camp

Cayman’s Brandy Barnes says the eight-week training camp for this year’s Caribbean Amateur Boxing Championships is has been grueling, as expected.

“The camp has been tough, It’s exactly as I thought it would be.”

Barnes, who will be competing in her first every amateur match at the regional competition in St. Lucia 11th December, explains the physical demands under Technical Director Ryan Barrett’s leadership.

“We get up 6 o’clock in the morning every day to run two and a half miles, from our apartment to the gym and then back. Then at 2 o’clock, Ryan will pick us up for our second training of the day or sparring.”

Barnes says the conditioning doesn’t end on the weekends, where Barrett takes the training out of the gym and onto the dry land.

“Saturday’s he usually takes us to Greenwich Park where we run hills.”

Barnes, who has only two exhibition fights to her credit, says the camp is much different than domestic training she has been accustomed to in her short career.

“He pushes us a lot harder than we are used to.”

The camp will shift at week’s end as Technical Director Ryan Barrett returns to Cayman this Sunday after a lengthy absence. The camp will now be turned over to father Steve Barrett. The 21-year-old Barnes, along with veteran Dariel Ebanks, Alexander Smith and Hopkin Ebanks will stay in England to complete the remaining six weeks of training.

