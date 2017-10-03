C3 Pure Fibre
Boxing: ‘Fight Night 5’ postponed, four boxers travel to England for training camp

October 2, 2017
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Islands Boxing Association has shifted gears in it’s preparation for the 2017 Caribbean Championships 11th December in St. Lucia. Fight Night 5, a local event which was slated to host amateur boxers from Trinidad and Tobago will now be postponed. In it’s place, four boxers, Dariel Ebanks, Hopkin Ebanks, Alexander Smith and newcomer Brandy Barnes are headed to England for a two-month training camp run by Technical Director Ryan Barrett and father Steve. CIBA President Leyla Jackson says the association comes with long term success in mind.

“We’re only two months away from the Caribbean Championships now, we need to make sure that the boxers are adequately prepared for that, we can’t send them to the Caribbean Championships to fail. They’re going to have a lot more exposure there, a lot more sparring variety, and they’ll also be participating in amateur boxing matches while their there.”

While Ebanks, Smith and Ebanks have fought in the regional tournament before, Barnes is chartering new territory. The 21-year old newcomer has no official amateur fights on record, with just two exhibition fights under her belt, losing to Neandra Forbes-Morgan at both ‘Fight Night 4’ and ‘Family Fun Day’. In spite of the lack of experience, Barnes is confident she will turn a few heads.

“I do expect to win, I do expect to train hard and feel ready by the time December comes around, and I do feel like that I will impress and do my best.”

The foursome depart 2nd October and return 28th November.

 

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

