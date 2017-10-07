Brac country singer says local artists deserve more airplay

80-year-old country music singer Hinton “Big H” Conolly says local artists need more exposure on Cayman’s airwaves.

The Cayman Brac native, who’s been playing since he was 10 years old, told Cayman 27 he’s concerned that today’s young people are gravitating away from the guitar because they don’t see existing artists getting the airplay they deserve.

“Once in a while they will play one or two of the country artists, I think country artist here should be promoted more, more, more,”

Cayman 27’s sister stations on the radio side of parent company Hurleys Media adhere to a long standing MOU with the Cayman Islands music association to play music from local artists.