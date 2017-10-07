C3 Pure Fibre
Brac country singer says local artists deserve more airplay

October 6, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read
80-year-old country music singer Hinton “Big H” Conolly says local artists need more exposure on Cayman’s airwaves.
 
 
The Cayman Brac native, who’s been playing since he was 10 years old, told Cayman 27 he’s concerned that today’s young people are gravitating away from the guitar because they don’t see existing artists getting the airplay they deserve.
 
“Once in a while they will play one or two of the country artists, I think country artist here should be promoted more, more, more,”
 
 
Cayman 27’s sister stations on the radio side of parent company Hurleys Media adhere to a long standing MOU with the Cayman Islands music association to play music from local artists.
 

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

