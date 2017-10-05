C3 Pure Fibre
Brawl at WB party: One man injured, another in court

October 4, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A brawl at a West Bay party over the weekend lands one man in hospital overseas and another in court for assault.
28-year-old Ben Bates appeared in court today (04 October) to face five charges, including assault inflicting grievous bodily harm. Police said the attack happened Saturday (30 September.)
Police went to the Cayman Islands hospital after a patient seeking treatment said he was struck by another man. He received serious injuries to his face. On Monday (02 October) the man was “air-ambulanced” for further medical attention.
Mr. Bates was granted court bail.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

