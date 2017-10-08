C3 Pure Fibre
News

UPDATE: 1 dead in EE crash, road open to motorists

October 8, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A motorcyclist was killed in an early morning crash in East End today (8 October).

The identity of rider has not been released by police, however they confirmed he is a 30-year-old man.

Cayman 27 understands the man is from East End and was reportedly on his way to work when the crash occurred.

Police say around 6:30 a.m. they, together with other emergency personnel, responded to the scene of a collision involving a motorcycle and a truck on Sea View Road, East End in the vicinity of the Blow Holes.

The rider of the motorcycle, who was thrown from his bike, was transported to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

The section of the road in the vicinity of the accident was closed this morning as police conducted their investigations. They have now reopened roadway to vehicular traffic.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

