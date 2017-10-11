BREAKING: Dart, Government to partner on waste management system

A Dart-led group of companies has been chosen as the preferred bidder to partner with the Cayman Islands Government to build a new integrated solid waste management system.

The facility is planned for Dart-owned land in George Town, near the current George Town landfill, according to a Government Information Services press release.

The project is planned as a public-private partnership, with the successful bidder awarded the contract on a “design, build, finance, operate maintain” basis, according to GIS.

Financial details were not released as detailed costs remain confidential until the contract is finalised, according to GIS.

Operational costs of the new ISWMS are expected to be approximately $538 million over a 25-year period, according to the the outline business case completed in September of 2016. The Dart-consortium’s tender is closely aligned with the estimates provided in the business case, according to GIS.

This facility would replace the current landfill, which is expected to reach capacity by 2021. The new system is expected to process and divert up to 95 percent of waste from being landfilled in the future, according to GIS.

