Breaking down the $538 million solid waste management system

$538 million – the projected cost to build and operate the country’s future integrated solid waste management system over a 25-year period – may sound like a daunting number.

But the company at the head of the ISWMS preferred bidding team told Cayman 27 that figure does not include any revenue, and fails to take into account that the waste to energy component of the plan will partially offset its costs through the sale of electricity.

“If you break that amount down over 25 years and you consider that includes capital and operational costs, you find a number that is a lot more, let’s say that it something that we can relate to day-to-day rather than this huge, $500 million figure,’ said Martin Edelenbos, DECCO’s Engineering Coordinator.

Mr. Edelenbos said the costs will be funded by Dart, and the money will have to be recouped over the 25 year period. After that, the facility is basically bought and paid for, and becomes owned by Cayman.

