Breaking News: Crash at Island Heritage Roundabout, road closed

Police are currently on the scene of a crash along the Esterley Tibbetts Highway in the vicinity of the Island Heritage roundabout and traffic has ground to a halt in the area.

Details are few at the moment, but initial reports say a truck crashed into a light pole a short time ago. It is unclear if there were any injuries. However the vehicle is entangled in the power line on the grassy area off the road.

Report reaching Cayman 27 say the south-bound lane is closed between Island Heritage and the Century 21 roundabouts. Do check back for updates on this developing story and for full details tune in at 6pm.

