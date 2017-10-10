Bus flips in West Bay: No serious injuries reported

A bus carrying passengers, including young children, flipped over on its side on Friday (6 October) night in West Bay.

Police are yet to release information on the crash, but a woman who was on the bus told Cayman 27 moments before the incident happened on Friday night the bus driver was swerving in and out of lanes.

No-one was seriously injured in the crash. A Cayman 27 Freedom of Information request earlier this year showed on average two complaints or citations per day are levied against Public Transport Unit licensed drivers.

