C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
Culture News

Cayman Islands awards getting a reboot

October 30, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Plans are in the works to revive Cayman’s local honours scheme to recognise deserving nationals.
On Friday (27 October) Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin announced that the government is reviving and reforming the awarding of the order of the Cayman Islands to bestow on worthy individuals.
While he said honours are distributed during annual Heroes Day celebrations he explained plans are being firmed up for a local honours scheme.
The intention, he said, is to award up to three classes of awards. Those being companion, officer and member of the Order of the Cayman Islands. Medals for valour/bravery will also be incorporated in the scheme.
A committee will also be established to plan the 60th anniversaries of Cayman’s first Constitution and the Coat of Arms next year.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze Generic
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: