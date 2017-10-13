Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Marius Gaina, Executive Director of Cayman Arts Festival and Matei Varga, and artist/musician for the first half of tonight’s show. And for the second half, Dr. Rick Lee joined Barrie to discuss Naturopathy, Cancer and Medical Tourism.
-
Cayman Now
October 13, 2017
1 Min Read
