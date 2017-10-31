Host Barrie Quappe is joined by the Elected Member for North Side, Mr. D. Ezzard Miller, JP, MLA and the Elected Member for Bodden Town Mr. Chris Saunders, MLA for a discussion on the recently tabled 2 year governmental budget.
-
Share This!
Cayman Now: Government Budget
October 31, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: Miss Cayman heads to the Miss Universe competition
October 25, 2017
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: Cayman Islands Seafarers Association
October 24, 2017
Cayman Now
Cayman Now
October 19, 2017
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.