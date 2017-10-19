Cayman Zika-free: Dr. Williams-Rodriguez says “We should keep it that way”

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said Cayman is Zika-free, but that does not mean we should be complacent.

Dr. Williams-Rodriguez said there have been no new locally transmitted cases for an over a year now. He attributed this to the efforts at the Mosquito Research and Control Unit (MRCU).

However, he said vector control is only one aspect of fighting mosquito-borne diseases.

“I believe we are doing very well at that, however I think it is up to us, the public, to continue to work to make sure that the mosquito the Aedis Aegypti does not really spread across the country and cause another epidemic to start,” Dr. Williams-Rodriguez said.

Ealier this year Cayman recorded one imported case of Zika. He also said Cayman has not recorded any recent cases of Dengue or Chikungunya.

