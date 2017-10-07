Cayman’s 2016 crime stats crosses 4000 mark

More crimes were reported to police in 2016 than in each of the previous six years.

More than 4,000 crimes were on the books, according to the 2016 Compendium of Statistics.

Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath breaks down Cayman’s 2016 crime stats and as far as reports of crimes 2016 goes down as one of the worst in Cayman Islands history in the six-period shared in the 2016 Compendium of Statistics. Last year police were kept busy with 4,278 reported crimes.

That’s 533 more crimes than the year before. All categories of crime showed increases except for three.

Reports of drug crimes dropped from 197 to 180. In fact, that’s the lowest number of drug-related crimes reported in the six years included in the stats.

Burglary and disorderly conduct also dropped. Crime spikes were recorded in six categories. Among them; Offences against property nearly doubled in reports from 323 in 2015 to 641 last year.

Theft also rose in 2016 up 17% from the year before.

Other offences against the person like crimes including assault causing grievous bodily harm climbed 16%.

Other offences against the public, offences like rape and other sex crimes increased from 74 in 2015 to 84 last year. Common assault rose from 163 in 2015 to 206 in 2016

There were 874 “Other offences” recorded last year 224 more than 2015. Of the 4,278 crimes reported last year and 45% were cleared up.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

