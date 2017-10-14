Cayman’s best young musicians speak on Julliard visit

For this week’s business beat, we catch up with two winners of Butterfield’s Young Musician of the Year award after they visited the world-renowned Julliard School in New York City.

In September, 2017 Young Musician of the Year winner, saxophone player Marcos Bertran, and 2016 Young Musician of the Year flutist Daniela Granados got a tour of the school and private lessons.

“We got to talk to another flutist and other sax players, it was really fun to see the kind of environment they work in,” said 2016 Young Musician of the Year winner, Daniela Granados.

“So I play in a jazz band at school and so it was good to get some tips and some techniques to improve,” Bertran said.

The 2018 Butterfield Young Musician of the Year competition will take place next year April, finalists are chosen from the annual national Children’s Festival of the Arts programme.

