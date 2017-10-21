C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman’s Field Hockey, Touch Rugby compete abroad

October 20, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s Touch Rugby Association recently sent a men’s, women’s and mixed team to compete at the 2017 Canterbury USA Touch Nationals. The women’s team came 6th out of 9th teams in a very tough division. The men’s team made the grand final out of 10 teams but lost to the reigning four-time champs Los Angeles Royals 6-2. The mixed team also made the grand final but lost 9-0 to the reigning champs Galaxy DC from Washington, DC.

Cayman’s Field Hockey’s team recently toured Kingston, Jamaica. Laying two games against the Jamaica National Ladies and Munro College, Cayman’s under-crewed stars lost 4-1 and 4-0 respectively. The Alex Horner trophy is back in Jamaican territory and must be up for grabs once again in the 2018 Cayman Hockey Challenge.

 

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

