Churches getting involved in hurricane relief

Hurricane Irma and Maria may have come and gone but the damage they inflicted still remain.

And Cayman’s churches are grouping together to raise funds in hopes they can make a difference.

They are seeking donations from the general public and also from members of the church.

Pastor Alson Ebanks said he hopes people donate through the Cayman Minister’s Association or deposit funds into a special account opened at Cayman National Bank.

Which will then be handed on to Samaritans Purse a relief group on the ground at locations that were hit.

“Samaritans Purse was the only sort of international humanitarian aid organisation that responded to our need here in Cayman and shortly afterwards we had material on the ground for shingles and other repair material plus a crew so we trust that organisation and I know people will respond from their heart and give,” said Pastor Alson.

Pastor Alson urges that it is important to remember Cayman was once devastated by Ivan now it is our turn to help others.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

