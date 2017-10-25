CI Indian community celebrates Diwali

The UCCI Hall was converted into a place of devotion and celebration for the Cayman Islands Indian community Sunday night (22 October.)

This as members hosted their 19th annual Diwali or festival of lights celebrations.

The event celebrates the Hindu festival Diwali, which signifies the triumph of good over evil. Organisers said the celebration has been growing in popularity annually and this year they moved it to UCCI Hall to accommodate more patrons.

“More than 475 people are in UCCI. We are celebrating Diwali for the first year here. I realise people love the Indian culture, they accept the Indian culture and they love to attend the Indian festivals,” said Shilpa Tagalpallewar Gampawar, celebrations coordinator.

Attendees were treated to delicious Indian cuisine from Southern Spice restaurant, an acrobatic display, and a grand fireworks display to round things off.

