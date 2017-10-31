C3 Pure Fibre
CIAA cancels vote, names Wilson new Assistant General Secretary

October 30, 2017
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Athletic Association has cancelled an upcoming vote to decide the vacant executive committee seat for position of Assistant General Secretary, naming running up Barbara Wilson to the post instead. The vote was set to take place at this Monday’s AGM, but CIAA President Lance Barnes says after consultation with Cayman Islands Olympic Committee President Donald McLean, the decision was made award Wilson the position.

“Recently, the issue of the unfilled position of Assistant Secretary was reiterated by concerned members who sought immediate rectification by the executive. After careful consultation and
the advice of the Director of the CIAA’s election, considering that in the last election, there was actually a runner up to the person who won the seat of Assistant Secretary, assuming the person is still keen, then such person should be automatically be placed in the role. As such, the executive committee has taken the position that the nominations for the Assistant Secretary position are rescinded immediately, and therefore no election will be held. The executive is working assiduously to make sure things run smoothly; meetings upon meetings, consultations and resolutions, in an effort to get things functioning smoothly hence; we welcome your input on this and any other matter that is relevant to the elevation of this organization. Let’s all focus on offering solutions rather than spewing only negative criticisms as we need all hands on deck to make progress. I ask you once more, that we put our differences aside, and let’s work hand in hand in making this organization the powerhouse that it ought to be.”

The position of Assistant General Secretary was left vacant went current First Vice-President Maxine Anglin won both the aforementioned position and the Assistant General Secretary post in August’s CIAA elections.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

