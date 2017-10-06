C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Parade of Lights
Business News

CIIPA honours young Caymanian accountants at annual gala

October 5, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants honoured nearly two dozen young Caymanians in the profession. 

CIIPA held its 10th-annual gala Saturday (30 November), recognizing nine Caymanians for completing their bachelor’s degrees in accounting, one for earning her masters and another 10 for attaining professional designations.

Three special awards also were presented.

Staci Scott won the Rising Star Award, Sheenah Hislop the Outstanding Member Award and the Pioneer Award goes to Sydney Coleman.

Honourees:

Bachelor’s:

Felicia Bodden George Gorham Brenda Hall
Susan Jarrette-Lobban Robia McField Glennelle Miller
Gregory Davis Quintero Ravyn Rankin Michael Sanford
     

Master’s: Antonia Aquayo

Professional Designation:

Michael Anderson, ACCA Josh Bain, CPA Stafano Fernandes, ACCA
Thomas Hanson, CPA Andre Haughton, CPA Danielle Hennings, CPA
William Hinds, CPA Kerry Lopez, CPA Mariah Tibbetts, CPA
Vanessa Williams, CPA    
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: