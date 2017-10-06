CIIPA honours young Caymanian accountants at annual gala

The Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants honoured nearly two dozen young Caymanians in the profession.

CIIPA held its 10th-annual gala Saturday (30 November), recognizing nine Caymanians for completing their bachelor’s degrees in accounting, one for earning her masters and another 10 for attaining professional designations.

Three special awards also were presented.

Staci Scott won the Rising Star Award, Sheenah Hislop the Outstanding Member Award and the Pioneer Award goes to Sydney Coleman.

Honourees:

Bachelor’s:

Felicia Bodden George Gorham Brenda Hall Susan Jarrette-Lobban Robia McField Glennelle Miller Gregory Davis Quintero Ravyn Rankin Michael Sanford

Master’s: Antonia Aquayo

Professional Designation:

Michael Anderson, ACCA Josh Bain, CPA Stafano Fernandes, ACCA Thomas Hanson, CPA Andre Haughton, CPA Danielle Hennings, CPA William Hinds, CPA Kerry Lopez, CPA Mariah Tibbetts, CPA Vanessa Williams, CPA

