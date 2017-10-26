Citing technicality, CPA adjourns Dart’s WB Road tunnel extension application

The Central Planning Authority Wednesday (25 October) adjourned an application from Dart Real Estate to extend its West Bay Road tunnel project by nearly 200 feet.

The CPA cited a technicality as the reason for the adjournment. Board Member Ray Hydes said there was information in the report specifically addressing the application to extend the tunnel cut and pasted from an earlier report. Mr. Hydes told several members of the public, press and the applicants the CPA did not have all the right information to continue on with the matter.

“We’ve got to make sure it’s right,” Mr. Hydes said.

He said there’s no concrete timeline as to when the CPA will deal with the application. The next meeting is in two weeks.

Dart Real Estate responded to the adjournment.

“We understand the CPA did not have the correct information from the Department of Planning to consider the West Bay Road vehicular underpass extension application today,” Dart Real Estate spokesperson Tammi Sulliman wrote in a statement. “Dart Real Estate looks forward to addressing any questions and concerns at the next CPA meeting.

“As with any infrastructure project undertaken, all safety measures continue to be implemented at the approved West Bay Road works in consultation with the National Roads Authority and Department of Planning.”

The NRA has raised issues about pedestrian safety during project construction.

Messages left for Director of Planning Haroon Pandohie and Deputy Director of Planning Ron Sanderson were not returned.

This particular application seeks permission to extend the West Bay Road tunnel already under construction by another 195 feet to the south, which would include the frontal property of Royal Palms, recently purchased by Dart.

The pedestrian path on top of that tunnel would connect through various walkways with the walkway atop the Esterley Tibbetts Highway tunnel and into the Camana Bay area.

