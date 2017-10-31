C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
News

Consumer Protection Law proposed: Public comments sought

October 30, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman’s first consumer specific law is in the works and you are being invited to send comments on the proposed bill aimed at safeguarding your rights and interests.  The Law Reform Commission Saturday (28 October) published its proposed Consumer Protection and Guarantees Bill 2017, which covers many areas of concerns for consumers including unfair trade practices and unfair contract terms.
The law also sets out the procedure to make a consumer complaint. You can have your say by viewing the new law at www.lrc.gov.ky and making submissions. Submissions should be forwarded in writing by post or hand no later than 12 January 2018 to Jose Griffith, Acting Director of the Law Reform Commission, Portfolio of Legal Affairs, 4th Floor Government Administration Building, 133 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman, P.O. Box 136, Grand Cayman KY1-9000 or emailed to jose.griffith@gov.ky.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze Generic
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: