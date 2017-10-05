C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Parade of Lights
News Politics

Controversial video pulled (see it here): Employer posts woman’s CV

October 4, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The YouTube video that triggered social media backlash yesterday (3 October) has been removed from the site. 

The video shows a woman boasting about how easy it was for her to get a job in Cayman without work experience. It incensed many on Facebook after it was shared by Deputy Opposition Leader Alva Suckoo.

In the video the woman, who was employed as a server at Craft, urged expats to come to Cayman and look for work. She said there were many job opportunities for them.

A representative of the company that owns Craft posted the woman’s resume, in which showed she claimed to have experience.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: