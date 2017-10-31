Coral spared further damage after Kittiwake’s latest move

The Ex-U-S-S Kittiwake shifts again after another weekend of

rough seas, but the reef near the popular dive site is spared any additional loss of coral.

These images show the 251-foot former submarine rescue vessel before and after tropical storm Nate, and now after what became tropical storm Phillipe.

The vessel is now leaning even more dramatically on its port side. Other than a few new pieces of the wreck coming loose, the Kittiwake remains intact, and even appears as if it has become more secure in the sand.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

