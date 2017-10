Cayman Islands National Cricket team captain Ramon Sealy goes to bat for Technical Director Peter Anderson and calls for the cricket community to support him.

This comes after some in the cricket community, including Sports Councillor David Wight, voiced anger and disappointment following the team’s winless run in the ICC World Cricket League Division 5 tournament.

Sealy says now is the time to rally around the team and the sport’s top coach.

