CUC all for waste-to-energy power as long as the price is right

CUC said a planned 7 megawatt waste-to-energy facility will deliver a ‘meaningful portion’ of energy for the country’s electricity grid.

Last week a Dart-led group of companies emerged as the preferred bidder to deliver an Integrated Solid Waste Management System. CUC called the technology in the plan’s waste-to-energy component proven and reliable, and said the electricity it will produce would be largely considered renewable.

“We’ve always expressed to the government who was considering this project when they did their initiative that we said, look, if the electricity can be sold to the consumer and of course that is not going to increase their electricity costs, then we are all for it,” said CUC VP of Customer Service and Technology Sacha Tibbetts.

The bid-team is still in negotiations with government for the ISWMS contract. If negotiations fall apart, government will begin negotiations with its alternate bidder.

The ISWMS is slated to be fully operational in 2021.

