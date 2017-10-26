C3 Pure Fibre
News Politics

CUC customers left in the dark, multiple outages reported

October 26, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Several areas around Cayman were left without power today (25 October) as CUC experienced a disruption in service.
Reports reaching Cayman 27 said outages were wide-spread with customers in the Eastern districts, Prospect and George Town reporting that their service had been disrupted.
We reached out to CUC for comment on the situation. A company official assured a statement on the outages would be issued.
The official said the information was being gathered and once confirmed a release will be issued. No release was sent up to newstime, but the power company confirmed outages via social media and said they were working to rectify the problem.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

