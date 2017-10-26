CUC customers left in the dark, multiple outages reported

Several areas around Cayman were left without power today (25 October) as CUC experienced a disruption in service.

Reports reaching Cayman 27 said outages were wide-spread with customers in the Eastern districts, Prospect and George Town reporting that their service had been disrupted.

We reached out to CUC for comment on the situation. A company official assured a statement on the outages would be issued.

The official said the information was being gathered and once confirmed a release will be issued. No release was sent up to newstime, but the power company confirmed outages via social media and said they were working to rectify the problem.

