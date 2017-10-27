C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
Island Living Dates
Business News

CUC demand billing to offer ‘forgiveness’ after outages

October 26, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

 

Under its demand billing system, which comes into effect for its largest commercial customers in 2018, users will not be billed for their first few minutes after an outage like the one that cut power to more than half its customers Wednesday (25 October.)

Demand rate billing is primarily calculated based on the rate energy is consumed. CUC said last week at an informational event on demand billing, there will be a brief window of “forgiveness.”

“The meters are programmed with something called demand forgiveness. The meters are aware when there is a power outage and the demand register does not pick up for 15 minutes after the power outage is restored, it ignores the load,” said Sacha Tibbetts, CUC’s VP of Technology and Customer Service.

CUC said after an outage consumer demand is artificially higher as equipment and appliances have a tendency to be active in the moments immediately after power is restored.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
Eclipze Generic
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: