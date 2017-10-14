C3 Pure Fibre
CUC Primary Football League rolls on

October 13, 2017
Kevin Morales
Here are the 7 October scores from the CUC Primary Football League. 

Under 9 results
Red Bay 2-2 Cayman Prep
SJAC 2-0 Truth For Youth 
Savannah 3-1 George Town
St. Ignatius 4-0 Cayman Prep
Prospect 4-0 CIS
South Sound 4-0 Triple C
 
Under 11 results
 
NorthEast Schools 2-2 Prospect
Savannah 1-0 George Town
Cayman Prep 3-0 Red Bay
South Sound 1-1 Triple C 
 
GPFL results
 
George Town 1-1 Savannah
Cayman Prep 3-0 St. Ignatius 
CIS 2-0 Prospect
SJAC 4-0 Bodden Town
Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

