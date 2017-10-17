C3 Pure Fibre
Customs returns body massage products seized as sex toys

October 16, 2017
Kevin Morales
The body massage products confiscated by Customs officers from Reflections have been returned.

Cayman 27 last week broke the story on these massage products, which were confiscated because it was suspected they were being used as sex toys.

The story stirred public debate on the issue of adult toys in Cayman.

In a press release Monday (16 October) Collector of Customs Charles Clifford said the products are not sex toys, but they were confiscated because Customs officers suspected they were and that an obscene publications offence could have been committed.

I have reviewed that matter and have concluded that there is simply not enough evidence to justify a referral to the Director of Public Prosecutions,” Mr. Clifford said. “Consequently, I have instructed that the items be returned to the Reflections store and provided appropriate advice to my officers on the matter.”

Mr. Clifford also said the issue of sex toys is not a primary focus for Customs, but a policy issue for the Government.

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

