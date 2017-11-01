Cayman has been at the forefront of hurricane relief efforts in British Overseas Territories since the passage of Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Among those leading the charge was Danielle Coleman, who just returned from a secondment in the BVI. She joined Cayman 27’s Janelle Muttoo to discuss her experiences on the front lines of recovery.
Danielle Coleman shares her BVI hurricane recovery experience
October 31, 2017
