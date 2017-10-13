Dart introduces members of its bid team for dump solution

The head of the bidding group awarded preferred bidder status for the delivery of the country’s integrated solid waste management system is detailing the crack team it’s assembled to bring the project to fruition.

“I think that, the Decco team, the government, everyone involved in this project is going to be very pleased at the end results,” said Decco Engineering Coordinator Martin Edelenbos.

Mr. Edelenbus is no stranger to waste management. The former DEH Assistant Director told Cayman 27 the Dart-led group of companies that make up the bidding team have the know-how and experience to deliver the items on government’s waste management wish list.

“We are basically responding to the governments plans. They decided three policy decisions what type of system they like in place, and they decided to go for an integrated waste management system which means you’ve got a lot of different components to assist them to deal with different types of waste,” said Mr. Edelenbos.

He said the waste to energy facility is among these major components.

“It’s basically an electrical generating type facility, and BWSC has experience in Cayman providing that type of facility. They will bring aboard a specialist company that does the energy from waste side of things, in other words, the boiler technology.

He says BWSC and the other bid-team firms, Island Recycling and its partner Guernsey Development Group, environmental consultant GHD, and Cambridge Project Development all have previous or existing experience operating in Cayman.

“We put together a team that can respond very effectively to our needs here in Cayman,” said Mr. Edelenbos.

As for the location, he told Cayman 27 said he believes this parcel of Dart-owned land east of the wastewater treatment plant is ideal for the project.

“The government, you know they had a policy decision that they wanted to keep the waste management facility in George Town area, or on the George Town lands itself, and this is basically right next-door,” said Mr. Rowlands.

Negotiations between government and the bidding team still need to take place before a deal is inked. That is expected to take between 6 months and a year.

If the deal falls apart, government will then move on to negotiations with its alternate bidder.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

