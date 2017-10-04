Dawn Hunter still in home, four days after eviction ordered

Now for an update on a story we brought you last week about Dawn Hunter, the woman who pleaded for help after the bank moved to foreclose on her home.

Many of you took an interest in Mrs. Hunter’s circumstances as she lost her job in 2014 and since struggled to pay her mortgage.

Mrs. Hunter said today (3 October) she was served with court documents demanding she vacate the home by next Tuesday (10 October.)

She said she was told her home has been purchased, but said she doesn’t believe it.

“I’ve checked with the strata, no one has come forward and purchased my home, there have been tons of bids but because of no insurance they cannot get it, I’ve had other people offer to buy my home on my behalf and they have been refused,” said Mrs. Dawn Hunter.

In 2015, the last year we have stats available, there were 116 foreclosures.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

