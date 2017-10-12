DCI talks compliance

With Cayman’s risk assessment on the horizon the Department of Commerce and Investment, the anti-money laundering regulator for the real estate sector and dealers in precious metals and stones, will be hosting a compliance workshop tomorrow (12 October) at the Marriott beach resort to brief professionals on their responsibilities. To tell us more is DCI Head of Compliance Claudia Brady. She sat down with Janelle Muttoo on tonight’s Top Story segment.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

